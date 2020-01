Jeremy Corbyn is the most popular leader of the past century among Labour members (partly because a quarter don’t seem to know who Clement Attlee is)

Corbyn 71% favourable view

Miliband 70%

Smith 67%

Attlee 66%

Brown 65%

Wilson 62%

Blair 37%https://t.co/Zx9bgxPaaj pic.twitter.com/7nB3NIcE2z

— YouGov (@YouGov) January 21, 2020