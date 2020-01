New Labour leadership polling for @thetimes Round 1

KS – 46%

RLB – 32%

JP – 11%

LN – 6%

ET – 3% Final Round

KS – 63%

RLB – 37%https://t.co/JrHoW89WKs — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) January 17, 2020

Punters move back to Starmer who’s heading for a 70% chance once again

This from the Times shows how the poll has it going round by round.

Mike Smithson