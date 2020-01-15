New Survation LAB leadership poll has RLB ahead and shakes up the bettingJanuary 15th, 2020
Survation LAB members’ poll for Labour LIst has
Long-Bailey 42%
Starmer 37%
Jess Phillips 9%
Lisa Nandy 7%
This is very different from the YouGov members p
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 15, 2020
Starmer dropping sharply – RLP moving up in the Betfair betting following tonight’s Survation leadership poll with RLB ahead. Chart @betdatapolitics pic.twitter.com/7ERmOCCtvC
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 15, 2020
Note on methodology from the Survation LAB leadership poll pic.twitter.com/Mv8u1Ruv1b
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 15, 2020