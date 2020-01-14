Lisa Nandy has just secured the backing of National Union of Mineworkers, which is big get – there’s also speculation she could get support of the GMB https://t.co/y0ZF7Yg5dj — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 14, 2020

I am sure that those PBers who gamble will forgive me for getting a little bit excited by the above tweet that Nandy has secured the backing of the National Union of mineworkers. Now I know that we don’t have mines any more than and that according to Wikipedia the NUM has barely 100 active members but my next Labour leader betting is an absolute disaster area. For the only green on my Betfair account on who should succeed Corbyn is on Lisa Nandy so any positive news about her is me clutching at straws.

I don’t know how significant getting the NUM’s endorsement is going to be but it should help her with the immediate task in stage 2 of the race of ensuring that her name will go forward in the members’ ballot in March. The hint in the Tweet of possibly getting the GMB’s backing is extraordinary and if that happened she would then need just one of the smaller affiliate organisations that link to Labour.

Mike Smithson



