Over the next seven weeks this spreadsheet from Guido and others like it are going to be a key part for those following and betting on the LAB leadership contest. For we are nearly two months away from ballots going out – this is stage one of gathering the nominations simply in order to be able to proceed to the next stage.

The leadership hopefuls have got to persuade 22 of their MP colleagues to back their bid by next Monday in order to make the second stage – securing nominations from constituency parties and trade unions. It is only after that second stage that this goes to a postal ballot.

At the moment Starmer seems to be having most success with Long-Bailey and Lewis struggling. When we get to the constituency party and trade union stage it might be a different story.

Clearly Starmer is going to get the MP nominations. The big question could be how easy it will be picking up the required number of constituency ones and that could be the story that takes us through to the end of February. With Long-Bailey it will be the other way round

No doubt similar spreadsheets will be produced when constituency parties and trade unions are the ones doing the nominating.

Those MPs who opposed Corbyn in 2016 have a blue background while those who backed Corbyn have a red one on table.

Mike Smithson

