Just before the Christmas break the Commons library published its analysis of the December general election and the above are some of the sets of data that relate to the main national parties.

Clearly the seats of former Speaker Bercow and the current one Hoyle are going to appear in the lists because the main parties do not contest them. So Buckingham had its first main party contest since 2005 while Chorley had a limited range of candidates this time.

Interesting how the three of the top five CON marginals in Bolton and Bury are almost within spitting distance of each other.

Three of the biggest LAB majorities were on Merseyside with the other two in East London.

An interesting feature that says a lot about GE2019 for the LDs that all of their five LD biggest majorities were in strong Remain seats gained by the party since GE2015.

There’s lots more from the report with plenty of charts putting the election in context. You can download the full document here.

Mike Smithson

