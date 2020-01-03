The chart shows the Real Clear Politics average for the President’s approval ratings which over the decades have been a good pointer to electoral outcomes.

In an analysis Taegan Goddard of Politicalwire notes that only Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush had periods when the majority of American disapproved of them and both failed to be re-elected.

Maybe Trump can change things in his final year but maybe be won’t. As we saw in the midterms voters are very ready to come out to vote against his party.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



