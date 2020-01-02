Those who have followed PB for four years and more will remember some of the tips from Labour insider, Henry G Manson, and I am amongst a number who have benefitted from them.

The big news is that Henry G gas resurfaced with this post on the previous thread:

Happy New Year. There has been a bit market reaction to the early YouGov poll which has created value elsewhere. At this stage of a leadership contest you have to weigh up the chances of a candidate getting officially nominated and passing the threshold. There were several listed in the poll who I am sure will not stand or get enough qualifying nominations. To cut a long story short Lisa Nandy is now good value at 12/1 because she will likely get nominated (through MPs and affiliates) when others will not.

A lot can happen in the next couple of months. When the chips are down I am not convinced Labour members will want their party to have its second leader named ‘Keir’ before its first female leader. From the point of a valuable trading bet Lisa Nandy would be the one to back if you don’t fancy backing Starmer odds on.

Some on here might still be sitting on next leader betting slips from back in 2016 when I picked out Lisa Nandy and Dan Jarvis to succeed Corbyn. Owen Smith’s failed challenge later that year means the bets are both still runners if you backed them.

This has produced something of a reaction on Betfair with Nandy’s price tightening.

Mike Smithson

