Starmer takes clear lead in first YouGov members’ poll of LAB leadership election

January 1st, 2020

Amongst first preferences the poll has:

31% Starmer

20% Long-Bailey

11% Phillips

7% Cooper

6 Lewis

6% Thornberry

5% Nandy

Assuming it came to just Starmer versus Long-Bailey poll has Starmer on 61% to Long-Bailey’s 39%.

In the last two leadership elections the membership gave Corbyn a clear lead.

Mike Smithson


