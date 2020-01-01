Starmer takes lead in race to become new Labour leader – poll https://t.co/DH2rmYGGlM — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) January 1, 2020

Amongst first preferences the poll has:

31% Starmer

20% Long-Bailey

11% Phillips

7% Cooper

6 Lewis

6% Thornberry

5% Nandy

Assuming it came to just Starmer versus Long-Bailey poll has Starmer on 61% to Long-Bailey’s 39%.

In the last two leadership elections the membership gave Corbyn a clear lead.

Mike Smithson

