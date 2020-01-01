Starmer takes clear lead in first YouGov members’ poll of LAB leadership electionJanuary 1st, 2020
Starmer takes lead in race to become new Labour leader – poll https://t.co/DH2rmYGGlM
— Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) January 1, 2020
Amongst first preferences the poll has:
31% Starmer
20% Long-Bailey
11% Phillips
7% Cooper
6 Lewis
6% Thornberry
5% Nandy
Assuming it came to just Starmer versus Long-Bailey poll has Starmer on 61% to Long-Bailey’s 39%.
In the last two leadership elections the membership gave Corbyn a clear lead.