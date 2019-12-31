With all the focus on the GE2019 aftermath we haven’t paid much attention to what will almost certainly be the biggest political betting event of 2020 – the White House Race. At the moment, five and a half weeks before the Iowa caucuses the main activity has been on the Democratic nomination battle.

Iowa is the state that is the first to decide and generally has a big impact on shaping how the race will go in the states that follow.

Currently, as seen in the latest betdata.io chart of the Betfair betting it is the ultra-oldies pair of Sander and Biden (both in their latest 70s) who are seen by punters as making the running.

There’s a view that Biden doesn’t need a good result in Iowa because of his likely big win in South Carolina – the third state to decide. Bernie is, however, different and he needs a top or close runner-up place in Iowa to maintain momentum.

My view is that they are far too old and the party needs someone far younger to contrast with the then 74 year old Trump.

I’ve now cashed out at a profit of all my nomination and next president positions while I wait for what I see as strong indications from Iowa where Mayor Pete continues to lead in the very few state polls that there have been.

Mike Smithson

