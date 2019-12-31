Chart of Betfair exchange price movements from Betdata.io

It is now two and a half weeks since Corbyn announced his intention of standing down and although quite a number of names have been mentioned as a possible successors it is Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey who continue to attract the attention of punters.

The “race” is expected to start formally next week when the party’s NEC meets and the rules for the contest agreed. A big challenge of all wannabee leaders looks set to be the requirements the NEC decide on to get on the ballot and we’ll know next week whether the party will stick with the rules as currently laid down.

It is hardly surprising that the battle will be over whether the party stays as it has become under Corbyn or whether seeking to win a general election becomes the key priority. RLB represents the former camp with Starmer the latter.

I’m not betting until such time as we know what the rules will be.

My guess, and I might be totally wrong, is that the hammering that Corbyn’s party had to ensure on December 12th will put the focus on electability. Labour has lost four elections on the trot and will want, surely, to end that run.

