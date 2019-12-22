Before we move on from looking at GE19 I thought it might be useful, as with previous big political events like the referendum, to put up the betting chart.

As can be seen shortly after Johnson became CON leader and PM Betfair punters rated the chances of the Tories securing an overall majority at just a 31% chance. As the betdata.io chart of the biggest Betfair GE2019 market shows that rose rose rose till 10pm on December 12th when the exit poll came out.

Mike Smithson

