And there’s little support for Corbyn’s claim to have “won the argument”

The main poll this weekend is by BMG for the Independent which looks at both the policy profile that would command support and views of possible replacements for two-time loser, Corbyn who led his party to its worst general election since 1935.

This, of course, is a general poll which is representative of the electorate as a whole and not Labour’s seleorate which will decide who the new person will be.

The party and union bosses choice for the party leadership, Rebecca Long-Bailey, comes out of this very badly with just 2% wanting her to get the job with 61% telling BMG that they’ve never heard of her.

The other potential runners don’t come out well either with Starmer on just 9% with Phillips at 8% and Cooper 6%. Amongst LAB voters 16% went for Starmer Phillips 11% and Cooper 7%.

Being in opposition for nine and a half years makes it hard for LAB figures to be well known. Cooper was the best known at 60% followed by 55% for Thornberry, and 50% for Starmer.

On policy matters the main thrust is that LAB should move to the centre ground with 46% saying Labour should ditch its general election line agenda on tax with 27% in favour. Corbyn’s defence policy finds support from just 21%.

In the betting Long-Bailey is still favourite on Betfair with Starmer only just behind.

Mike Smithson

